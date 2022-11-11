New Delhi, November 11: Elon Musk on Friday said that there are too many corrupt and fake legacy Blue "verification" checkmarks on Twitter and he is going to remove all of them in the coming months.

The new Twitter CEO also said that going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio. Elon Musk Sends First Email to Twitter Staff Asking Them To Prepare for ‘Difficult Times Ahead’, Ends Remote Work.

"To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," he tweeted. "Far too many corrupt legacy Blue 'verification' check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months," Musk posted to his more than 115 million followers.

Musk also said that he loves "when people complain about Twitter on Twitter". Twitter has rolled out the new verified Blue subscription service for $8 on iOS in a few countries and will soon add "granularities" to verified badges. Twitter Accounts Engaged in Impersonation Should Declare ‘Parody’ in Their Name Not Just in Bio, Says Elon Musk.

After abruptly killing the gray 'Official' badge for government accounts, Musk said that the company will now add organisational affiliation and ID verification to verified accounts with Blue badges. Musk also said that Twitter will soon purge accounts that haven't been active for months.

He has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month. "Usage of Twitter continues to rise. One thing is for sure: it isn't boring," he posted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).