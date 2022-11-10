Amid the firing of employee at Twitter, microblogging platform's owner Elon Musk has sent an email to Twitter workers for the first time. According to reports, Musk has told employees to prepare for "difficult times ahead," including the end of remote work. Reportedly, Musk expects employees to put in at least 40 hours in the office and the subscriptions to account for half of revenue. IIT Graduate Moves to Canada To Work for Meta, Gets Fired During Mass Layoffs Two Days After Joining (Check Heartbreaking Post).

End of Remote Work for Twitter Employees

Elon Musk emails Twitter workers for the first time to prepare them for "difficult times ahead," including the end of remote work https://t.co/GCZlBGIQDG — Bloomberg (@business) November 10, 2022

