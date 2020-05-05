Facebook Launches Gift Cards, Vouchers to Support & Donate Local Businesses & NGOs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook New Logo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: Facebook has expanded its Community Help feature to make it easier for people to support local businesses and nonprofit organisations. On Tuesday, people will be able to find gift cards and vouchers to support local businesses, donate to local nonprofit fundraisers, sign up to become a blood donor and find local job opportunities in Community Help, the company said in a statement. Facebook Rolls out Tool to Transfer Photos, Videos to Google Photos.

The update is part of ‘Giving Tuesday' charitable event which is normally observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the US. But in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Giving Tuesday' has become an emergency day of giving which is called "Giving Tuesday Now".

"People are uncertain economically whether they're losing their jobs or not. This GivingTuesday is really about presenting them with many ways to give and donating money is only one of those ways," said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, was quoted as saying in reports. After Facebook, Silver Lake Invests Rs 5,656 Cr in Jio Platforms.

Facebook is not the only platform helping local businesses and nonprofits by rolling out new features on the new global day of giving, reports TechCrunch. Other partners and supporters include PayPal, America's Food Fund, Ford, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC Foundation, LinkedIn, United Way, GoFundMe and others. The revamped Community Help section is now live, said Facebook. Facebook and Instagram users have donated over $65 million to COVID-19-related causes since January this year.