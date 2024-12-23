Mumbai, December 23: The iPhone 15 Flipkart sale is live and offering the last-generation models at discounted rates ahead of Christmas 2024. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are currently available at India's leading e-commerce website with many offers and discounted prices. Christmas 2024 will be celebrated on December 25, 2024, in India and across the world, and it will be the best time for people to gift or buy new smartphones.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have a flagship design and many key features and specifications, and they cost around INR 1 lakh rupees. Users can switch from the 128GB standard variant to the higher 512GB storage variant based on their needs. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are known for their camera performance, design, multitasking, and gaming capabilities. Realme 14 Pro Series To Launch Soon in India With Quad-Curved Display, Colour-Changing Design; Check Other Details Here.

iPhone 15 Flipkart Sale Details, Check Offers

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is priced on Flipkart at INR 58,499, which is lower than last year's launch price. The e-commerce website claims that it is available with a 16% discount on the cost of INR 69,900. Interested customers can also avail of other offers, such as a Bank Offer of 5% via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10% off up to INR 500, or INR 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card.

The iPhone 15 Pro 128GB variant is available on Flipkart ahead of Christmas at INR 1,19,900. The device is listed on the website at the same price as launch; however, interested buyers can consider using an exchange offer that allows up to INR 38,150 off. The Bank Offers on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Cars are 5% and up to 12% off, respectively. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch in India May Happen Soon, Appears on BIS Certification; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Key Specifications and Features

The iPhone 15 comes in the following colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium options. The standard variant is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the pro variant is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

