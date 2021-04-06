Google Doodle is back with 'Wear a Mask. Save Lives' message on its homepage highlighting the use of face masks and the need for social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis. The innovative animated doodle stresses how masks are still important and that wearing a mask can save lives. While the world continues to battle with COVID-19, Google, with its special doodle has urged communities around the world to take all the necessary precautions to break the chain of coronavirus. Google has suggested the following steps to stop the spread of the infection.

Once the user lands on the Google homepage, the Google logo appears to be the same first and later switches into an animation where each of the letters transforms into moving characters. The interesting part of the doodle is that the letters move away from each other wearing colourful face masks to highlight the importance of social distancing. COVID-19 Vaccination Per 100 People: Here Is How Countries Across The World Are Vaccinating Their Population Against Coronavirus.

Moreover, a click on the doodle lands you on a page that stresses people to wear a face cover, wash hands, keep a safe distance, wear a mask and save lives. If you place the cursor above it on the homepage, the doodle reads 'maks are still important. wear a mask and save lives'. The Google doodle page of the day explains, in brief, the importance of wearing masks. It also lists out a few steps in another page about how we can stop the spread of the COVID-19.

On April 5, India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections. This pushed the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

