Google Layoffs: Not the Right Way To Do It, Says CEO Sundar Pichai on Laying Off 12,000 Workers

Googlegeist is the company's internal survey, which measures employee satisfaction on topics such as leadership, product focus, and compensation. "This is difficult for any company to go through. At Google, we really haven't had a moment quite like that in 25 years," Pichai said.

Technology IANS| Dec 16, 2023 03:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Google Layoffs: Not the Right Way To Do It, Says CEO Sundar Pichai on Laying Off 12,000 Workers
Sundar Pichai (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, December 16: After almost a year when Google announced the decision to cut 12,000 jobs, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the decision to inform employees affected by the layoffs was "not the right way to do it". At an all-hands meeting held on Tuesday, Pichai was asked about the decision to lay off so many employees, reports Insider.

"It has been almost one year since we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce. What impact did this decision have on our growth, P&L, and morale?" an employee asked Pichai. In response the CEO said, the layoffs had a "clear big impact on morale. It's reflected in the comments in Googlegeist and the feedback". Google Layoffs: Indian-Origin Madhav Chinnappa Director of Google News Let Go After 13 Years, Plans To Come Back to India.

Googlegeist is the company's internal survey, which measures employee satisfaction on topics such as leadership, product focus, and compensation. "This is difficult for any company to go through. At Google, we really haven't had a moment quite like that in 25 years," Pichai said.

"It became clear if we didn't act, it would have been a worse decision down the line. It would have been a major overhang on the company. I think it would have made it very difficult in a year like this with such a big shift in the world to create the capacity to invest in areas," he added. Google Employees ‘Unhappy’ With CEO Sundar Pichai’s Massive Pay Package Amid Layoffs at Alphabet: Report.

Executives were also asked whether they had any thoughts on how the layoffs were handled, and Pichai admitted that the company did not handle the cuts as well as it could have. Pichai, in particular, stated that notifying all concerned employees at the same time, regardless of time zone, was not a good idea, the report mentioned.

"Clearly it's not the right way to do it. I think it's something we could have done differently for sure," he said. He added that immediately removing access to laid-off employees' work accounts was "a very, very difficult decision".

Google has made numerous smaller, more targeted waves of layoffs since January in areas such as recruiting, Google News, and Google Assistant. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has won its antitrust battle with Google in a landmark case that went on for three years.

The unanimous verdict by a US jury wraps up the legal battle between the tech companies. The jury found that Google turned its Play Store and Google Play Billing service into an illegal monopoly, reports The Verge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Google Google CEO Sundar Pichai Google layoffs Google Workers layoffs Sundar Pichai
You might also like
Signify Layoffs: Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue’s Parent Firm Plans Job Cuts To Save USD 218 Million
Technology

Signify Layoffs: Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue’s Parent Firm Plans Job Cuts To Save USD 218 Million
Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Technology

Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Technology IANS| Dec 16, 2023 03:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Google Layoffs: Not the Right Way To Do It, Says CEO Sundar Pichai on Laying Off 12,000 Workers
Sundar Pichai (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, December 16: After almost a year when Google announced the decision to cut 12,000 jobs, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the decision to inform employees affected by the layoffs was "not the right way to do it". At an all-hands meeting held on Tuesday, Pichai was asked about the decision to lay off so many employees, reports Insider.

"It has been almost one year since we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce. What impact did this decision have on our growth, P&L, and morale?" an employee asked Pichai. In response the CEO said, the layoffs had a "clear big impact on morale. It's reflected in the comments in Googlegeist and the feedback". Google Layoffs: Indian-Origin Madhav Chinnappa Director of Google News Let Go After 13 Years, Plans To Come Back to India.

Googlegeist is the company's internal survey, which measures employee satisfaction on topics such as leadership, product focus, and compensation. "This is difficult for any company to go through. At Google, we really haven't had a moment quite like that in 25 years," Pichai said.

"It became clear if we didn't act, it would have been a worse decision down the line. It would have been a major overhang on the company. I think it would have made it very difficult in a year like this with such a big shift in the world to create the capacity to invest in areas," he added. Google Employees ‘Unhappy’ With CEO Sundar Pichai’s Massive Pay Package Amid Layoffs at Alphabet: Report.

Executives were also asked whether they had any thoughts on how the layoffs were handled, and Pichai admitted that the company did not handle the cuts as well as it could have. Pichai, in particular, stated that notifying all concerned employees at the same time, regardless of time zone, was not a good idea, the report mentioned.

"Clearly it's not the right way to do it. I think it's something we could have done differently for sure," he said. He added that immediately removing access to laid-off employees' work accounts was "a very, very difficult decision".

Google has made numerous smaller, more targeted waves of layoffs since January in areas such as recruiting, Google News, and Google Assistant. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has won its antitrust battle with Google in a landmark case that went on for three years.

The unanimous verdict by a US jury wraps up the legal battle between the tech companies. The jury found that Google turned its Play Store and Google Play Billing service into an illegal monopoly, reports The Verge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Google Google CEO Sundar Pichai Google layoffs Google Workers layoffs Sundar Pichai
You might also like
Signify Layoffs: Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue’s Parent Firm Plans Job Cuts To Save USD 218 Million
Technology

Signify Layoffs: Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue’s Parent Firm Plans Job Cuts To Save USD 218 Million
Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Technology

Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Cruise Layoffs: General Motor’s Self-Driving Car Subsidiary Lays Off 900 Employees To Cut Costs and Attempt To Revamp the Company
Technology

Cruise Layoffs: General Motor’s Self-Driving Car Subsidiary Lays Off 900 Employees To Cut Costs and Attempt To Revamp the Company
Layoffs: Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath-Backed Specialty Coffee Brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ Lays Off Over 100 Employees, Says Report
Technology

Layoffs: Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath-Backed Specialty Coffee Brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ Lays Off Over 100 Employees, Says Report

Signify Layoffs: Smart Lighting Brand Philips Hue’s Parent Firm Plans Job Cuts To Save USD 218 Million
Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Technology

Google Introduces More Repair Features To Help Users Diagnose Problems With Their Pixel Devices
Cruise Layoffs: General Motor’s Self-Driving Car Subsidiary Lays Off 900 Employees To Cut Costs and Attempt To Revamp the Company
Technology

Cruise Layoffs: General Motor’s Self-Driving Car Subsidiary Lays Off 900 Employees To Cut Costs and Attempt To Revamp the Company
Layoffs: Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath-Backed Specialty Coffee Brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ Lays Off Over 100 Employees, Says Report
Technology

Layoffs: Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath-Backed Specialty Coffee Brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ Lays Off Over 100 Employees, Says Report
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Ketamine
20K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Ketamine
20K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot