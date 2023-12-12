New Delhi, December 12: Google will no longer make Google Play Movies & TV available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website. However, people will still be able to access previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube, the company said in a latest update.

Google has already moved Android and iOS users to the Google TV app, removed the app from every Roku and most smart TVs, and pulled the app from Android TV in October. “We are making some changes to simplify how you purchase new movies or access the movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google,” said the company. Journal: New Apple iPhone App to Help You Reflect on Everyday Moments Through Journaling.

The tech giant has been pushing users away from Google Play Movies & TV for quite some time. Beginning January 17, 2024, the Shop tab will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies on Android TV. “You’ll find purchased titles, including active rentals, in the Your Library row on the Shop tab,” said Google. Beginning January 17, the YouTube app will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies from Google. Google vs Epic Games Antitrust Case: Fortnite Make Epic Games Wins Its Antitrust Battle With Google in a Landmark Case That Went On for Three Years.

You’ll be able to access titles you purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube app. Please check the availability of YouTube services in your country here. On a web browser, YouTube will be the new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies on a web browser, said Google.