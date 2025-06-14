iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will launch in India on June 18, 2025. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone as the "segments brightest 5G smartphone." The company said, "iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is the brighest 5G smartphone with 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode, amongst the 5G smartphones launched under the price segment of INR 10,000, basis internal research as of 02, June 2025." It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will arrive with up to 256GB of internal storage and a 50MP Sony sensor at the rear. The Z10 Lite 5G is anticipated to come with a 6.74-inch display and will come with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device will also come with advanced AI-powered image processing features. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. Redmi Pad 2 With Expandable Storage Will Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Teased As ‘Segments Brightest 5G Smartphone’

Brighter days, bolder views. ☀️📱 Meet the all-new #iQOOZ10Lite — the Segment's Brightest 5G Smartphone* with 1000 nits High Brightness Mode, made to shine even under the harshest sunlight. Scroll, stream, and shine on, no matter where the day takes you. Launching on 18th June… pic.twitter.com/cPHJBrbR6l — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 13, 2025

