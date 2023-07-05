San Francisco, July 5: Google has updated its privacy policy in which it stated that it can use publicly available data to help train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant changed the wording of its policy over the weekend and switched "AI models" for "language models".

In its privacy policy archive page, Google updated the changes, saying: "For example, we may collect information that’s publicly available online or from other public sources to help train Google’s languageAI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities. Or, if your business’s information appears on a website, we may index and display it on Google services." Google Layoffs: Mental Health and Wellbeing Manager Gaby Triess Loses Job After 10 Years of Service, Calls It a Major Plot Twist.

With the new policy, Google is informing people that anything they publicly post online can be used to train Bard, future versions and other generative AI products it develops.

Critics have expressed concerns about companies' use of publicly available information to train large language models for generative AI use. Last month, the Sam Altman-run OpenAI sued in a class-action lawsuit in the US for allegedly stealing data from the public to train its AI chatbot ChatGPT. Google Avoids Paying Publishers As Per New Law in Canada: Tech Giant Removes Canadian News Content From Search Results, Google News.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleged that OpenAI used “stolen data to train and develop” its products including ChatGPT 3.5, ChatGPT 4, DALL-E, and VALL-E.

