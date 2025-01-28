New Delhi, January 28: In an effort to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the government on Tuesday launched the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative with a budget outlay of Rs 277.35 crore over three years.

The initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aims to onboard 5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with 50 per cent of these being women-led businesses — to embrace digital commerce and expand their market presence. Samsung To Boost Investment in India’s Research and Development Centres, Focus on Latest Innovation and Tech: Mobile Experience Head TM Roh.

“The MSME TEAM initiative is an opportunity to empower small businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. By connecting SMEs to the ONDC Network, we are creating a level playing field that enables them to scale, compete and succeed,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC.

By providing access to digital storefronts, integrated payment systems, and logistics support, the initiative reduces operational barriers and helps businesses tap into wider customer bases. Beyond these tools, it emphasises formalizing operations and establishing digital transaction histories, which will enhance the credibility and trust of participating MSMEs.

According to the ONDC, over 150 workshops will be held across tier 2 and 3 cities, targeting key MSME clusters, with special attention to women and SC/ST-led enterprises. MSMEs will be able to register for these workshops and access additional resources, such as financing options and grievance support, through a dedicated portal.

“This is now the right time for Indian startups to leverage ONDC to tap into the immense potential of India’s MSME ecosystem,” said Koshy. To ease the transition to digital commerce, financial assistance will be provided to the ‘Seller Network Participants’ to facilitate catalogue creation, operations and account management, thereby ensuring that SMEs have the help they need to successfully navigate and grow in the digital commerce space. Semiconductor Demand in India Likely To Rise to 28% by End of 2026 Amid AI Boom: Report.

This is also an opportunity for startups and technology enablers in India to leverage the ONDC Network to create unique value propositions for India’s vast MSME ecosystem. ONDC is a network of more than 200 apps, including buyer apps and seller apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).