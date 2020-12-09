New Delhi, Dec 9: Popular Italian fashion brand Gucci has released two new cases for Apple AirPods at a starting price of $460. The first one is called ‘Gucci AirPods Pro Case'. It can be worn around the neck like a mini handbag using the detachable strap for $1,100 and will be shipped by the end of the month, reports news portal Hypebeast. Apple Fitness+ Subscription Service to Be Launched on December 14, 2020.

It is made of GG Supreme canvas, leather, and metal. It also features a faux lock and key inspired by the brand's ‘Padlock' and a ‘Bamboo Line'-inspired handle. Inside, one will find a bright red AirPods Pro-sized holder complete with magnetic closure. The second accessory is called ‘Gucci GG Marmont AirPods Case' for $460.

This one can be attached to a belt loop or bag, thanks to the presence of a clasp. Further, the case is made of black leather and gold-coloured metal. It also sports the iconic double G Gucci logo. The currently available AirPods start at Rs 14,900 and AirPods Pro are available for Rs 24,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).