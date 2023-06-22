New Delhi, June 22: Earlier this year, the Honor Pad X8 was launched in the Indian market with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Now, the company has launched a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version.

The new tablet features a sleek 7.55mm aluminium alloy body, a 10.1-inch FHD screen, an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5100mAh battery. Honor 90 Lite Announced With 90Hz Display, 100MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Honor Pad X8 Specifications

The new tablet is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB RAM. The 32GB/ 64GB storage can be further expanded (up to 512GB) via a micro SD card.

The Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch IPS display with FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 224ppi. The 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers come with a 2.2cc large sound cavity and support HONOR Histen sound effects.

For photos and videos, the sleek tablet sports a 5MP rear camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture). It is backed by a 5100mAh battery and runs Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. Asus ROG Ally Portable Gaming Console Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Honor Pad X8 Price

The Honor Pad X8 Price 4GB + 64GB variant is now available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999. It comes in a Blue Hour colour finish. Sales start from June 22nd via Amazon.in. The company is also offering a free flip cover. The 3GB + 32GB model comes at Rs 10,999.

