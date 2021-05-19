Huawei-owned Honor officially launched its Honor Play5 handset in the Chinese market. The smartphone will go on sale in the home market on May 26, 2021 and will be offered in three shades - Icelandic Fantasyland, Titanium Empty Silver and Magic Night Black. Key highlights of the phone include a quad rear camera module, a 6.53-inch display, a 3,800mAh battery and more. Honor Play 20 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China.

Honor Play5 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Honor Play5 (Photo Credits: Honor)

The device comes packed with a 3,800mAh battery with a 66W rapid charging facility. Connectivity options include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Coming to the pricing, Honor Play5 is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 23,828) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,099) for the 8GB + 256Gb variant.

