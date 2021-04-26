Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Honor Play 20 smartphone in the home country. The smartphone is available for pre-order and will be made available for sale via multiple online retailers in China from April 30, 2021. The device comes in three variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 4GB, 6GB and 8GB models are priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,357), CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 12,661) and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,117) respectively. Honor to Launch a 7-Inch Display 5G Smartphone This Year.

Honor Play 20 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by a 12bn Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery and runs on an Android 10 based Magic UI 4.0 operating system. The device will be sold in four colours - Black, White, Blue and Silver-Pink gradient.

