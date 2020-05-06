How to Play Magic Cat Academy in Popular Google Doodle Games Series? Enjoy This Past Halloween Doodle Game in the Comfort of Your Home

How to Play Magic Cat Academy in Popular Google Doodle Games Series (File Image)

Can there be anything cuter than cats? No, don’t say dogs. Seriously, is there anything remotely more adorable than meow-meows? The answer is a cat with a wand! Yes, you guys have to see this cute kitten fending off ghostly figures who are tad bit scarier than Casper with its magic wand. If you’ve not played Magic Cat Academy, whose invitation are you really waiting for. Or probably, the browser game created as a Google Doodle to celebrate Halloween 2016 is not available in your region. Magic Cat Academy is the latest game to appear in search engine’s Popular Google Doodle Games series, which they have started in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. By bringing back past and interesting Google Doodle games, they intend to make staying at home amid lockdown more enjoyable for the people. So, here’s how to play Magic Cat Academy like a pro!

There’s a cute freshman feline Momo who is on a mission to rescue her school of magic. The teeny-weenie kitty cat was studying like a good student in the library when mischievous spirits stole the master spellbook. Can you believe it? And now everything is depending on our hero, Momo to beat these ghosts and put things back in order. And in order to get rid of these ghosts, you have to draw the shape of the symbols that you will see appearing above the ghosts’ heads.

Magic Cat Academy game includes five levels set in a school environment. The level one begins with the library, follows with cafeteria, classroom, gym, and the building’s rooftop. And as for Momo’s nemesis, there is a chef ghost, a Venn diagram ghost, and a big whistle ghost that summons other spirits. You need to make these symbols quickly as with every level the speed and frequency of ghosts increases giving brave Momo little time to fend them all off.

Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles is an exciting initiative by the search engine giants amid COVID-19 pandemic. With the world being brought to a screeching halt, everyone has joined hands to keep the virus at bay. From a common man to a conglomerate, everyone is ensuring to do their bit and help each other out.