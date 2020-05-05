Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play Halloween By Following Momo to Her Mission at Home in the Popular Past Google Doodle Series

Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Halloween (Photo Credits: Google)

COVID-19 pandemic has made people resort to observe social distancing which means stay at home and break the chain. But Google has your back if you are in a lookout for fun games to play to kill some time. Google has started has a new series where it is bringing back all the popular Google Doodle games and today we have the spooky game Halloween from 2016 Google doodle. The throwback Doodle takes you back to the popular interactive Google Doodle games that we have played in the past. Today you can try out 2016's Halloween Doodle and follows freshman feline Momo on her mission to rescue her school of magic. You can help her get rid of mischievous spirits by swiping in the shape of the symbols above the ghosts’ heads. How to Play Popular Google Doodle Games? Stay and Play Lotería Game at Home, Here Are List of Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding.

And you’d better pounce fast—the ghost that stole the master spellbook is getting away! The team that created the Magic Cat Academy explained, "The inspiration for this year’s cat spell-casting game came from a real-life black cat named Momo that belongs to Doodler Juliana Chen. It seemed like a good opportunity for a cat hero, since the winner of last year’s Candy Cup Doodle was Yellow Witch and her black cat." US Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks Educators with a Special Illustration.

Google is making our isolation days special with these interactive gaming doodles. We recently even saw the stay and play at home with popular past google doodles, Lotería which is a Mexican card game. Scoville was there on May 4, 2020, which was the sixth game to keep your boredom away. Garden Gnomes on May 1, 2020, aka the fifth day, "Garden Gnomes" joined the Popular Google Doodle games list for all those who have been loving the games series introduced amid lockdown.