New Delhi, November 17: A smartphone is unlikely to explode, but it happens sometimes. Mobile explosions can occur due to various reasons. Understanding how to prevent these incidents is important for every mobile user. By understanding the reasons behind phone explosions and following a few tips, you can reduce the risk of your mobile overheating or causing harm.

So, why exactly do smartphones explode? Can you prevent your mobile phone from exploding? In most cases, phone explosions are related to the phone's battery. Several factors can damage the battery, such as overcharging, physical damage, or using low-quality accessories. Ensuring that your phone's battery is in good condition is one of the most important steps in preventing such incidents.

Why Smartphones Explode?

Smartphones can explode for several reasons, with battery failure being the most common cause. When batteries are exposed to extreme temperatures or physical damage, they can become unstable. Overcharging or using non-approved chargers can also lead to overheating. It is also important to avoid leaving your phone in hot places or under direct sunlight for long periods.

Smartphones are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which have a mix of positive and negative electrodes that enable them to be recharged. However, if the parts of a phone battery become damaged or malfunction, it can cause a volatile reaction. The reaction can sometimes lead to incidents where a phone can catch fire or even explode.

How To Protect the Mobile From an Explosion?

If the problem with your phone is due to a manufacturing defect, there is not much you can do to fix it yourself. However, there are some tips you can take to reduce the stress on your phone's battery, which can help prevent the risk of it from overheating or exploding.

Avoid To Cover Your Phone While It Is Charging

It is important not to cover your phone with anything while it is charging. You should avoid charging it in bed or on soft surfaces like cushions. The safest way to charge your phone is to place it on a flat or hard surface, such as a table or desk. It will reduce the risk of overheating, which can be dangerous.

Maintain Good Battery Hygiene

Avoid overcharging your phone. Many experts suggest keeping your phone's battery level between 30 per cent and 8 per cent for optimal health. There is a common myth that charging your phone overnight could cause it to explode, but this is not true. However, to maintain good battery health, it is a good idea to avoid charging your phone overnight if you can.

Use the Right Charging Accessories

It is advisable to charge your phone using the charger and cable that came with it from the manufacturer. Mixing and matching different cables and power adapters can be risky because they may have different wattage levels, which can affect how your phone charges. If your power brick or cable gets damaged, it is best to replace it with an original one from the smartphone manufacturer.

Avoid Extreme Temperatures

Your phone's battery is designed to function best within a specific temperature. If you frequently expose the battery to extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, it can cause the internal components to expand and contract. It can lead to long-term damage to the battery and other parts of your phone. To protect your device, try not to leave it in direct sunlight for extended periods, and avoid exposing it to freezing temperatures whenever you can.

