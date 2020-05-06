Huawei Y9s Smartphone To Be Launched in India Soon

Huawei Y9s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone brand launched the Huawei Y9s smartphone in the global market last year in November. Now, the brand is looking to bring the device in the Indian market. This piece of information can be confirmed from the fact that the company has posted a video teaser of the smartphone on its official Indian Twitter account. So, it is quite evident that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. However, the company hasn't revealed the official launch date yet. It is important to note that the smartphone already has been listed on the official website as well as Amazon.in. Once the smartphone is launched, it will be retailed online exclusively via Amazon. Huawei Brings Indian Mapping App Onboard as Alternative to Google Maps.

The upcoming Huawei Y9s smartphone will sport a 6.59-inch notch-less display with FHD+ resolution. It comes powered by a Kirin 710F chipset that is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company also offers memory expansion provision up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out of the box.

Tweets By Huawei India:

The camera that is here for you to capture every moment! From ultra-wide-angle photos to capturing extraordinary details with the 48 MP camera, #HuaweiY9s Triple AI Camera is coming for you!#HuaweiIndia #StayTuned #AICamera #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/az7dNymCUd — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) May 5, 2020

Capture fine details and crystal clarity in daily situations with the all new #HuaweiY9s! Get ready to experience modern smartphone photography.#ComingSoon!#HuaweiIndia #AICamera #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/qDe0jNCzPj

— Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) May 5, 2020

Make way for the new #HuaweiY9s! With Ultra Full View Display and Triple AI Camera, get ready to experience a smartphone that's power-packed with features. Nothing less than art!#HuaweiIndia #ComingSoon #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/8FqeKqqDLS

— Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) May 4, 2020

For photography, the upcoming Huawei Y9s smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device packs 16MP pop-up camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone will be offered in three body shades - Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal, and Phantom Purple.

The handset is also offered with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. The Huawei Y9s smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Huawei Y9s currently costs SGD 348 (around Rs. 18,590) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option on Singapore's Shopee Mall retail website.