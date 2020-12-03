Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Zero 8i device in the Indian market. The handset will be available for sale on December 9, 2020 via Flipkart. The phone will be offered in two shades - Silver Diamond & Black Diamond. Key highlights of the smartphone are a 48MP Quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T, a 6.85-inch HD+ display & more. Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,499; Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Zero 8i features a 6.85-inch FHD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate & 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

For clicking photographs, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & an AI lens. At the front, there is a dual-camera system with a 16MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

The smartphone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and runs on Android 10 based XOS 7 operating system. Infinix Zero 8i comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB & 128GB variant.

