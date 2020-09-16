Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched Infinix Note 7 in India. The budget device is introduced as the successor to the Infinix Note 5 smartphone. Key highlights of the device are MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 48MP quad rear camera system, a 6.95-inch large display, a 5,000mAh battery & more. The handset will be available for sale soon on Flipkart. Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ punch-hole display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.

Infinix Note 7 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

For photography, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP AI shooter with a screen flash. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based XOS 6.1 operating system.

Infinix Note 7 Photo Credits: Infinix India)

The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. Infinix Note 7 will be offered in a single 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB. Infinix's newest offering comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger in the box. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant.

