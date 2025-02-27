Mumbai, February 27: Instagram Reels is reportedly hit by a major bug that affected several users on Meta's platform. The netizens quickly took to social media to share screenshots of Insta Feed showing sensitive, violet and NSFW content. The Instagram users said that the platform started showing violent Reels, which were allegedly caused by a bug.

Most of the users took on X, raising questions about Instagram showing such NSFW content that could be harmful to children and other users. One user said, "Instagram is currently flooded with extreme gore and violent content—either due to a major algorithm failure or a deliberate move by the content moderation team." He further asked others to stay away from Instagram Reels and keep children away. Slack Outage: Corporate and Work Communication Platform Down for Hours, Netizens Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos Online.

Instagram Feeds Completely Off Today

Is it just me, or is my Instagram feed completely off today? All I’m seeing are insensitive reels. What’s going on, Instagram?@instagram#instafeed #instagram #insta pic.twitter.com/Um3AmE0vwu — Bhaskar Bisht (@bhaskartweet2) February 26, 2025

"What the f* is going on with Instagram?", User Posted on X Seeing Violent Insta Reels

Geniune question: What the f* is going on with Instagram? Why's it showing so much violent and NSFW content in reels? I haven't suddenly changed my preferences to change the algorithm. Is it just me? — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) February 26, 2025

'This is so messed up' User Said Instagram Reels Started Showing Violent Content

Has anyone noticed Instagram pushing way more violent and NSFW content in reels lately? This is so messed up. Your thoughts? — Vaibhav Sharma (@TheVaibhavShrma) February 27, 2025

Keep Your Children Away from Instagram Reels

If you allow your child to use Instagram, STOP NOW. Instagram is currently flooded with extreme gore and violent content—either due to a major algorithm failure or a deliberate move by the content moderation team. Stay away from Instagram Reels, and make sure your kids do too. pic.twitter.com/F7xzGXYBLj — Youness KASMI (@kasmiyouness1) February 26, 2025

Instagram Reels Violent Today

Many users shared their concerns about the Instagram Reels likely facing a bug. One said, "This is so messed up", overseeing such violent and NSFW content and asked if others were facing the same problems too. Another X user said, "What the f* is going on with Instagram?" He said that suddenly, he started seeing all the harmful content on his Insta Feeds. He said that he did not change his preferences on the platform.

An X user shared a video of seeing the insensitive reels on Instagram by checking out the Reels. The user showed that there was more 'Sensitive Content' while scrolling the reels than there should be. The majority of the content from the video was violent and sensitive. Gemini 2.0 Update for Developers: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Gemini Code Assist for Free, Introduces Cost-Effective Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite Model.

Users also shared funny videos, GIFs, and memes showing that Reels on Instagram were showing violent content to them. The users also called Reels "weird" as they did not opt for such content or search on the platform, but they were targeted by the problem.

