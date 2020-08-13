The iOS 14 was unveiled at Apple's WWDC 2020 event this June & was expected to be rolled out globally this year itself. Now, the Cupertino-based technology giant is planning to bring a new settings feature that will provide users with a choice to grant applications approximate location instead of an exact GPS location. In the previous versions of iOS, many apps ended up having access to the user's accurate location despite running efficiently with an approximate location. WWDC20: Apple Showcases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and More With Next-Gen Tools in COVID-19 Times.

iOS 14 (Photo Credits: Twitter|@DetroitBORG)

The new setting feature will provide the users with an option for not sharing their exact GPS location. With the new settings, they can share an approximate location rather than a precise one with any app that requires the same. In the earlier versions of iOS, once the location access is allowed, the app gets exact co-ordinates, even though a lot of the apps don't require specific location information.

iOS 14 will allow users to decide if they want to provide their location information to the apps. iOS 14 features new home screen, new fonts, full-screen effects, new memoji options, upgraded Siri features & more. According to the reports, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Series, iPhone 8 Series & more will be eligible for the new iOS version. iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 public beta version is presently available whereas the stable version is expected to be launched worldwide later this year.

