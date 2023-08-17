Instagram users complained of being unable to load comments on the photo and video-sharing social media platform on Thursday. While there were no reports of a technical glitch with the platform, Netizens were quick to post their queries on X, previously known as Twitter, asking other people if they were facing similar issues on Instagram. Instagram Down: Users Unable to Log In on Social Media Platform As Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage including India.

Users Unable to See Comments on Photo and Video-Sharing Platform

Instagram down for anyone else? Can’t load comments — milf (@soupsleftcheeck) August 17, 2023

Me coming to X because Instagram comments down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/i7nFof8OAq — CamNYC ♦️ (@scambrawlin) August 17, 2023

Is it just me or are Instagram comments not loading. pic.twitter.com/J8pctSqnAi — Nunya (@nglimhighasl) August 17, 2023

Instagram down again. Why I can’t see any comments. SMH 🙄 — lalaXbaptiste (@Lalaxbaptiste) August 17, 2023

