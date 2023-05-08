New Delhi, May 8: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series is said to be coming with many updates a turning out a major upgrade over the current iPhone 14 lineup. Innumerable reports about the new iPhone have been out so far revealing the various design elements and features that the next-gen iPhone models are going to get. Now, the latest reports say that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to come with very sleek bezels.

As per the latest leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector has been revealed, which reveals the device's design with slimmest ever bezels in iPhone's history. Let's dig deeper into the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max New Design Details

iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with slim bezels, which aims to offer a premium viewing experience, but the next-gen model is tipped to make things really interesting. With the thinnest bezels ever, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is iPhone 14 Pro is said to be not only beating the 2.17mm bezels of the iPhone 14 Max, but also Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm bezels, which is supposedly the thinnest bezel size in the market.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Design Details:

iPhone 15 Pro Max is destined to be a super flagship. pic.twitter.com/9mO9V7MkNb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2023

As per the tipster, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be a ‘Super Flagship’ model owing to its slimmest bezels and its premium design. The bezels of the device will also be curved as compared against the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will make it look quite reminiscent pf the Apple Watch, as per an earlier report.

Both the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get camera updates with 48MP primary camera, which is expected to outperform the best Android phone cameras on the market. The top iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to boast of a periscope lens.

Other design details that have been reported multiple times, is the iPhone 15 Pro models would come with solid titanium frame with amazing built and sturdiness. The camera module bump is supposed to be much lesser.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series will also not get solid-state volume and power buttons owing to higher costs, while a large 1-inch sensor and a multi-action switch are also expected among many other speculated features.

