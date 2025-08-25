New Delhi, August 25: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series release date is possibly on September 9. The new lineup is said to include four models, which are said to be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model called iPhone 17 Air. It is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet, measuring at around 5.5mm in thickness.

While the official release date is not confirmed, pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12. The iPhone 17 series is said to go on sale starting from September 19. Reports suggest that Apple is redesigning the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, while the standard iPhone 17 is expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 16. The Pro models might feature a new rear camera layout and a repositioned Apple logo. Apple in Talks With Google To Use Gemini AI Model To Power Siri Voice Assistant, Says Report.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup, reportedly featuring a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is said to have a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are likely to include a triple 48MP camera setup. Reports also suggest the series may launch in a new range of colours.

The iPhone 17 may come with purple, green, steel grey, light blue, black, and white options. The iPhone 17 Air could feature in black, silver, light gold, and light blue colours. The iPhone Pro model may launch in orange and blue colours, and the Pro Max is expected to arrive in black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange colours. Why Google Is Bringing Back In-Person Interviews? CEO Sundar Pichai Says, ‘We Will Introduce at Least One Round of In-Person Interviews for People’.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 is said to be priced near INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to start at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be launched close to INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is reportedly set to have a higher price, estimated at around INR 1,64,900.

