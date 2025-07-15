Vivo X200 FE was launched in India on July 14, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo X200 FE sale will officially begin in India on July 23, 2025. The compact smartphone has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It has a 7.99mm slim design and 189 gram weight due to its compact size, but it also has a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W FlashCharge. Vivo X200 FE comes with a 50MP triple camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. Vivo X200 FE price in India starts at INR 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 59,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Sale on July 17, 2025; Check Specifications, Features and Price of Infinix’s Budget Gaming Smartphone.

Vivo X200 FE Sale Set on July 23, 2025

Power-packed, feature-loaded and priced just right - Get your hands on the #vivoX200FE starting at just ₹54,999. Enjoy up to 10% instant cashback, 18 month no cost EMI, and more. Pre-book now. https://t.co/9lKrt1FtTv#ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/mUslQvvgLG — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)