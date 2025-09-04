New Delhi, September 4: Apple has officially confirmed the iPhone 17 series launch date on September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The event is expected to bring models like iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among them, the new iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to replace the Plus model, may become Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever.

As per reports, Apple may begin pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup on September 12, followed by sales starting around September 19. The standard iPhone 17 might stick to the familiar design seen in the iPhone 16, while the Pro versions are expected to come with a glass and aluminium finish. Apple Koregaon Park in Pune: After Bengaluru, Apple Opens Its 4th Store Today in India Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch.

iPhone 17 Price in India and Specifications (Expected)

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to be priced at around INR 89,900 in India. The device may feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the A19 chip. It is tipped to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The smartphone might feature a 3,600mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India and Specifications (Expected)

Apple is likely to introduce the iPhone 17 Air at an estimated price of INR 99,900. The model could be the slimmest iPhone ever, with a thickness of 5.5mm. It may run on the A19 chip and is said to come with a 2,800mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to include a single 48MP rear camera along with a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India and Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro may launch at a starting price of INR 1,39,900. It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup could include a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit, while the front may feature a 24MP camera. The device is expected to be equipped with a 3,600mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 50MP Rear Camera and Exynos 2400 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India and Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to start at a price of around INR 1,64,900. It may come with a 6.9-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone could include a 5,000mAh battery. iPhone 17 Pro Max camera specifications are expected to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera on the rear, along with a 24MP front camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).