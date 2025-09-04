Apple Koregaon Park is launched today in Pune, marking the company’s fourth store in India. The store opens at 1:00 PM IST. This launch comes a few days before the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The new Apple store follows the recent opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, which marked the company’s third outlet in the country. Apple’s first two stores, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, continue to serve customers in western and northern India. The Apple Koregaon Park store features a wide range of products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and the M4-powered MacBook Air. Customers can also look forward to the upcoming iPhone 17 models, which will likely include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, being available at the store after their official launch in India. iPhone 17 Launch Date-Price in India: When Will Apple Launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Apple Koregaon Park Store Launch in Pune

🚨Apple opens its 4th store in India today at Koregaon Park, Pune. pic.twitter.com/GUxhAfS5wB — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) September 4, 2025

