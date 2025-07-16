New Delhi, July 16: iPhone 17 series could debut in the second week of September 2025. This year, Apple is likely to roll out four models, which may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. High-end models like the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may also introduce vapour chamber cooling technology. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch could take place in between September 8 and 10, 2025.

A major shift is expected as the iPhone 17 Air might replace the iPhone 16 Plus model, focusing on a slimmer form. Apple is reportedly planning to bring the iPhone 17 Air at 5.5mm of thickness by removing the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Moto G96 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Features Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor; Check Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is said to be considering a return to aluminium frames for all models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro might also feature a noticeable redesign on the back, with a wide camera module. Additionally, the Apple logo may no longer be centred and could be placed lower on the rear panel of the iPhone 17 Pro model.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series is expected to come with LTPO OLED panels for dynamic refresh rates. These advanced displays could also support features like an always-on display to improve the user experience. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are likely to feature 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air, is expected to come with a 6.6-inch screen, offering a display size option between the standard and Pro Max versions. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Launch in India on July 24, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The starting price for the standard iPhone 17 is expected to be close at around INR 89,900. The rumoured new model in the series, the iPhone 17 Air, might be introduced at roughly INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be priced near INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be launched at around INR 1,64,900.

