Cupertino, October 17: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models could feature a major camera upgrade — a variable aperture lens. These devices are expected to deliver improved low-light photography performance. Last month, Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, which included four models — the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The company skipped the iPhone 17 Plus model and is likely to do the same next year.

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch around the same time as the iPhone 16e, i.e. in February. However, Apple is also reportedly preparing to introduce its first foldable smartphone next year. As per a report by ETNews of Korea, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may come with a variable aperture lens. Samsung Galaxy Event on October 21 To Introduce Its 1st Official Device on Android XR ‘Project Moohan’; Here’s What To Expect.

Apple's Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Coming in 2026 by Variable Aperture Camera

The report mentioned that Apple would be adding variable aperture technology capable of controlling the amount of light by adjusting the aperture. The technology is used when taking photos to change the depth of field and brightness, it added. Apple will, for the first time, introduce variable aperture technology in an iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will reportedly receive this new camera upgrade, according to the report. Citing industry sources, it stated that the Cupertino-based tech giant had finalised its installation plans and was promoting the commercialisation of the components related to the modules.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to include three cameras — primary, ultra-wide, and folded zoom telephoto. The main camera will reportedly feature the variable aperture, enhancing photography quality in low-light conditions. The report highlighted that this addition would be “a key differentiating factor” for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max camera performance. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

According to the report, Apple has selected Sunny Optical as the supplier of the variable aperture actuators. Following Apple, Samsung is also expected to adopt variable aperture technology in its future devices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Korea's ETNews), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).