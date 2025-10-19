New Delhi, October 19: Apple recently launched its iPhone 17 series, featuring the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The latest lineup was launched with advanced specifications and features. Rumours about the iPhone 18 series have begun circulating, which is expected to launch in 2026.

The upcoming lineup is anticipated to bring significant upgrades over the iPhone 17 series. It may come with enhanced processing performance, better camera systems, and new features. As per multiple reports, Apple might skip the standard base model in its upcoming iPhone 18 series, following a similar decision this year when the company skipped the Plus model in the iPhone 17 lineup. Additionally, the tech giant is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone. OnePlus 15 Launch Soon in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models may be included in the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, and their camera specifications are beginning to circulate online. As per reports, both models are expected to launch with advanced camera technologies and features.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to come with a variable aperture lens for their primary camera. The technology enables the camera to physically adjust how much light reaches the sensor to improve the image quality in different lighting conditions. As per reports, Samsung first explored a mechanical aperture feature with the Galaxy S9 in 2018 and continued using it on the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung discontinued the use of variable aperture in 2020 because it added camera thickness and raised production costs. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

As per a report of ETNews of South Korea, Apple is planning to use a variable aperture in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. The company has reportedly finalised the installation strategy and is working on the commercialisation of the necessary components and modules. The iPhone flagship models generally include a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. Apple intends to bring the variable aperture to the main camera of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

