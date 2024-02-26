Mumbai, February 26: The iPhone 16 series is set to be launched soon with new features and improvements in the design. The excitement for the iPhone 15 models was not faded after its launch and the rumours about the iPhone 16 started in the market, especially about the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to have major improvement in terms of design and features. According to previous reports, the Pro models of the upcoming series were rumoured to have larger screen sizes, batteries and periscope lenses.

The rumours of the iPhone 16 Pro models have started again about the devices having up to more optical zoom capability. According to the report by Macrumors, the latest rumours also suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have up to 5x Optical Zoom and 25x Super Zoom capabilities. The report said that the Optical Zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro was limited to 3x, in line with the previous generation models like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Nothing Phone 2(a) Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 5; Know Details of the Upcoming Nothing Smartphone.

So far, the reports confirm that the iPhone 16 Pro will be launched with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. So, both the Pro models might have a slight 0.2-inch increase.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be launched in September 2024, like the previous series. According to other reports, the devices are expected to have AI-powered features. As per another report by Macrumors, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have a new micro-lens OLED display that will enhance battery life by reducing power consumption and also provide better brightness in daylight. OPPO F25 Pro 5G To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming OPPO Smartphone.

The report said that Apple would keep the same buttons for volume and power along with the Action button without design change. However, the series is expected to have a new "Capture Button". The report added the device will offer two unique colour options - Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium. Apple's Pro models will likely have the new A18 chip and may offer more cores and even support artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. The report also said the device will have GenAI features and Siri powered by LLMs.

