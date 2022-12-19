New Delhi, December 19 : Chinese tech company OnePlus, has officially posted the first trailer of its new OnePlus 11 smartphone. OnePlus has also recently conducted an event in its home country, offering some details of the upcoming premium smartphone to create a buzz prior its official launch.

The OnePlus 11 official teaser shows that the premium handset will come in a classic Black colour and will offer a rear triple rear camera system. Let’s look into the details of the upcoming OnePlus 11 specs and features known so far from its official teaser and leaked reports. OnePlus Launches Monitors in India for the Very First Time; Know Specs, Price and Other Details Here.

OnePlus 11 – Specs, Features & Other Details Known So Far :

The OnePlus 11 official trailer reveals that the premium smartphone will come with a rear triple rear camera setup which is likely to be Hasselblad branded for improved performance and better colour output.

The rear camera setup seems to be arranged in a circular formation and looks more premium as compared against the current model.

It is speculated to come endowed with a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

The teaser shows that the OnePlus 11 will be offered in a classic Black colour option.

The smartphone is expected to feature a premium glass back design with glossy finish.

As per reports, the smartphone maker may drop the ‘Pro’ model of the upcoming OnePlus 11 phone, and could launch just a single model endowed with top-end specs and features.

The device has recently received the 3C certification.

Going by the listing, the OnePlus 11 might come with 100-watt fast charge support. It is thought to get 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output support. Samsung Galaxy M04 Smartphone Goes on Sale Today on Amazon India; Checkout, Specs, Features & Price Here.

As per the reports and speculations, the upcoming OnePlus 11 would flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, pack in the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and run on the Android 13 OS. Leaked reports also suggest that it would draw its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack and will be available in the shades of Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald apart from other speculated colour options.

