BBK Group-owned iQOO launched the iQOO 9 Series earlier this year. Now, the company is planning to introduce a new model 'iQOO 9T'. Though iQOO is yet to announce the launch date, a report has claimed that the phone will be launched next month. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the BIS certification with the model number I2201. iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

The listing reveals not much information but it can se said that the upcoming iQOO 9T smartphone will come with hardly any changes in terms of design. In addition to this, the key specifications of iQOO 9T have bee leaked online. iQOO 9T is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to come in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Moreover, the handset is speculated to feature a 120W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).