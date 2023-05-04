Mumbai, May 4: Reliance Jio has launched a new VR Headset in the Indian market. It will allow IPL viewers to enjoy the IPL 2023 matches on a virtual 100-inch screen with a 360-degree view of the stadium. The smartphone-based VR headset will work with the JioCinema app. It comes with features like different camera angles and multiple languages.. Bigscreen's New VR Headset Goes Small - Latest Tweet by TechCrunch.

The JioDive is the company's first virtual reality (VR) headset. It is compatible with Android 9 OS and above/ iOS 15 and above. You can use both Android and iOS smartphones with a display size between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. The VR headset features adjustable lenses with centre and side wheels. There is also a click button and a three-way adjustable strap for a perfect fit

How To JioDive To Watch Tata IPL 2023 Matches

To use the Jio VR headset, users will have to download and install the JioImmerse app on their smartphones. You can scan the QR code on the headset's box for this. Next, log in to the app and choose the "Watch on JioDive" option in the app. Now, place your smartphone in the JioDive headset between the support clip and lenses. This will allow you to watch the IPL 2023 matches seamlessly.

JioDive VR Headset Price

The JioDive VR headset is priced in India at Rs 1,299. It comes in a black colour finish. Interested customers can purchase the new device from Jio's official website or JioMart. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering Rs 500 cashback for orders made via Paytm Wallet. Please note that the JioImmerse app is exclusively for Jio users. So, you will need a Jio number to access this feature.

