Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has confirmed that the company will be conducting corporate layoffs in March 2025 as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and address declining sales. While these layoffs will impact corporate teams, Niccol emphasised that in-store teams and customer experiences will remain unaffected by the changes. In a message to employees, Niccol clarified, "This work will not affect our in-store teams or the investments we are making in store hours." The layoffs come after a series of challenges, including union strikes and declining sales. Niccol aims to boost profitability with the “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which also includes plans for improved wait times and enhanced employee benefits, such as doubling parental leave and promoting internal leadership growth. Although the exact number of layoffs is unclear, the company is working to streamline support teams while investing in store hours and customer satisfaction. Starbucks Layoffs: American Coffeehouse Chain Plans Corporate Job Cuts Amid Turnaround Strategy.

Starbucks to Cut Corporate Jobs, In-Store Teams Unaffected

🚨STARBUCKS CEO ANNOUNCES MARCH CORPORATE LAYOFFS Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol revealed plans for corporate layoffs in March to boost efficiency and tackle lagging sales. Niccol, who introduced the ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy, emphasized in-store teams and customer experiences… pic.twitter.com/QMpY1QYcSo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 24, 2025

