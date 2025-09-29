New Delhi, September 29: Apple’s next major release after the iPhone 17 series is reportedly set to be the MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. Apple recently launched its iPhone 17 series, which included the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air models. The tech giant now appears to be preparing to shift focus to its MacBook lineup.

As per reports, the upcoming MacBook Pro models with the M5 chip is said to compete with the latest Windows laptops from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Apple may offer higher processing power to handle demanding tasks effectively. As per a report of Bloomberg, the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip could be launched in the coming months. OnePlus 15 Sand Dune Variant Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Launch; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship.

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro models are said to be internally labelled as J714 and J716. These models may soon get into mass production. Additionally, updated MacBook Air models codenamed J813 and J815, and two new external displays codenamed J427 and J527 are said to be in development. These products are expected to launch either later this year or in early 2026. The exact timing is likely to depend on production timelines.

As per reports, the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple’s M5 series chipsets, which are said to include the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max to improve performance. As per reports,, in late 2026, the MacBook Pro could see major upgrades. These may include an OLED display with an improved contrast ratio. It may arrive with a slimmer design, touch screen, and next-generation M6 lineup, which may be M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chipsets manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. Realme GT 8 Specifications Leaked, Tipped To Launch With Interchangeable Camera Modules and 200MP Telephoto Lens; Check Other Details.

Additionally, Apple reportedly developed a ChatGPT-like app codenamed "Veritas". The app is said to be intended for internal testing and is expected to support upcoming enhancements to Siri, slated for a major update next year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

