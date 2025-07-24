Mumbai, July 24: Meta has reportedly developed a revolutionary mind-reading wristband that reads electrical signals from one's muscles to control devices such as computers, smartphones, etc. The wristband's unique feature is that an individual can control any device without lifting a finger. Notably, Meta's experimental device has been detailed in a research paper, which was published on Wednesday, July 23, in the Nature Journal.

According to reports, Meta's wristband can perform various actions, such as moving cursors, opening apps, and even typing letters in the air, by detecting what a person intends to do before he/she do it. While the experimental device is under development, Meta said that it could be ready for the market in the coming years. It is also learnt that researchers at Meta's Reality Labs have designed the mind-reading wristband, which works using a technique called electromyography (EMG). WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Status With Disappearing Options’ Feature’, Releasing in Future Android Beta Update.

Know How Meta's Mind-Reading Wristband Works

If the research is to be believed, the experimental device looks like an oversized watch. It can read electrical signals that travel from the brain to the muscles, especially in the forearm. Wonder how the device works? The wristband works by catching signals before an individual's muscles react. For example, if an individual thinks about moving a finger or wrist, their brain sends signals, which the device immediately catches. Speaking about the device, Thomas Reardon, Meta's VP of research, said, "You don’t have to actually move. You just have to intend the move."

How Can Meta's Wristband Be Used?

Meta's wristband can be used to perform numerous actions, such as navigating a laptop screen with a wrist turn, launching desktop applications by tapping thumb to forefinger, or writing messages by tracing letters in the air as if they were holding an invisible pencil. The experimental device uses AI to make sense of the muscle signals. It is also reported that Meta developed the device after gathering data from about 10,000 people who wore the wristband's prototype.

The team at Meta used machine learning to train the system to recognise patterns linked to specific movements. This means that even a new user can strap the wristband and start using it without having to teach the device from scratch. "Out of the box, it can work with a new user it has never seen data for," said Patrick Kaifosh, one of the scientists leading the project. Reports also state that researchers at Carnegie Mellon are testing Meta's wristband with people who have spinal cord injuries, thereby helping them interact with computers despite limited hand function. Mark Zuckerberg on Hiring Spree for Superintelligence Team! Meta Hires 3 More Google DeepMind AI Researchers Who Worked on Gemini AI Version That Achieved Gold Medal-Level Performance at IMO 2025.

While many would believe that Meta's wristband can read people's minds, that's not true. Reardon clarified, saying, "It feels like the device is reading your mind, but it is not." He said that the device will just be translating one's intention.

