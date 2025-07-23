San Francisco, July 23: WhatsApp has started working on its new feature for the users to offer them the best experience of disappearing messages. The new WhatsApp feature called "status with disappearing options" is expected to be rolled out in the future update to the Android beta testers. WhatsApp is currently developing it, therefore it is not available as beta; however, soon it will be rolled through Google Play Beta Program.

WhatsApp will reportedly roll out this new feature in the Android 2.25.21.17 version. It will be a revamped feature that is expected to get a future release with some additional benefits. The Meta-owned platform already has a "disappearing message" feature that can be used within the chat interface of the WhatsApp. According to a report by WABetaInfo, "This feature will offer the ability to set a temporary text status with predefined expiration durations, after which the status automatically disappears from the profile". Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Announcement Expected Soon Alongside Redmi 15; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Redmi Smartphone.

The report said that the feature was spotted two years ago but was never released till date. It said that the platform may be under impression if the feature was really benefitting the users or not. After a long pause, WhatsApp reportedly started working on this feature back again. The WhatsApp feature will let the users to go to the "About" section and type the message like "I'm at the gym" or others and set it to disappear after some time. Vivo X200 FE Sale Begins in India Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo’s Compact Smartphone With 6.31-inch AMOLED Display.

WhatsApp will introduce this new feature for the About section with expiring options. The platform users can add any text and set it to disappear after 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, 8 hours and 1 day. This 'status with disappearing options' feature will help WhatsApp users update the outdated or irrelevant details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).