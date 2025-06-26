Meta Wins Copyright Case as US Judge Dismisses Authors’ Lawsuit Over AI Training

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 26, 2025 02:35 PM IST
Meta Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, June 26: Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta reportedly won a copyright case involving artificial intelligence (AI). A group of authors had filed a lawsuit, claiming Meta used their work without permission to train its AI models. However, a US District Judge dismissed the case.

The legal case has been filed by authors, which reportedly included writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Richard Kadrey. The lawsuit was regarding use of a vast library with millions of online books, academic papers, and comics to develop Meta Llama AI models. As per a reports, Meta achieved a legal victory in a copyright lawsuit bought by authors. These authors claimed that the company illegally used their works to train its AI systems without obtaining the necessary permissions. As per a report of The Times of India, a Meta spokesperson said, "We appreciate today's decision from the court."

    Search

    New Delhi, June 26: Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta reportedly won a copyright case involving artificial intelligence (AI). A group of authors had filed a lawsuit, claiming Meta used their work without permission to train its AI models. However, a US District Judge dismissed the case.

    The legal case has been filed by authors, which reportedly included writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Richard Kadrey. The lawsuit was regarding use of a vast library with millions of online books, academic papers, and comics to develop Meta Llama AI models. As per a reports, Meta achieved a legal victory in a copyright lawsuit bought by authors. These authors claimed that the company illegally used their works to train its AI systems without obtaining the necessary permissions. As per a report of The Times of India, a Meta spokesperson said, "We appreciate today's decision from the court." Grok 3.5 Tipped To Launch Soon, Expected To Come With Advanced Reasoning, Ability To Add Missing Information and More.

    On Wednesday, San Francisco district judge Vince Chhabria issued a ruling in favour of Meta, stating that the company is “entitled to summary judgment on its fair use defense to the claim that copying these plaintiffs’ books for use as LLM training data was infringement.” AI companies reportedly justify their methods by saying they fall under fair use. They argue that using large sets of data to train AI changes the original material in a meaningful way and is essential to develop new technologies. Gemini Robotics On-Device: Google DeepMind Unveils AI Model for Bi-Arm Robots With Developer SDK Support; Check Details.

    As per a report of The Verge, the judge also mentioned some points with how big tech companies, including Meta, are using AI. Chhabria said, “This ruling does not stand for the proposition that Meta’s use of copyrighted materials to train its language models is lawful." Judge Chhabria further noted that the plaintiffs failed to present a strong case for a “potentially winning argument” that Meta’s actions could result in “a product that will likely flood the market with similar works, causing market dilution.”

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    lawsuit Mark Zuckerberg Meta Meta Copyright Case Meta Lawsuit
