Xiaomi, the Chinese tech company silently launched its 4C 32-inch smart TV in the Indian market. The smart TV is now available for sale via the Mi India website. Buyers will get up to a Rs 1,000 discount via HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI. The new Mi TV 4C 32-inch comes in a single black colour. Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired & 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies.

Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The new smart TV features a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor paired with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. It gets 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In addition to this, it also gets a voice assistant button.

Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The smart TV sports two 10W speakers with DTS HD audio, kids mode with a parental lock feature, built-in Chromecast and support for Google Assistant. The new smart TV runs on an Android TV-based PatchWall interface and can be turned on in less than five seconds with the Mi Quick Wake feature. Coming to the pricing, Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-Inch is priced at Rs 15,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).