Mumbai, June 8: Google has released a preview of Android 14 for TV. Additionally, it has launched the third beta version of Android 14 for Pixel devices.

The search engine giant has also discontinued Android 13 for TV devices. It will no longer be suggested in Android Studio's emulator menu. Instagram Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Get In-app AI Chatbot Soon, New AI Agents Will Offer 30 Different Personalities.

Since the recent update for Chromecast with Google TV operates on Android 12, it seems that Google has shelved the Android 13-based update for all Android TV and Google TV devices.

Google is retiring T as a version of Android TV. The T image is moved to the non-recommended menu. This should dissuade developers from creating T images if not required.

Android 14 for TV will bring some exciting new features. This includes an updated Design for Install Dialogs, expanded Accessibility Settings, Energy Modes, Color Correction Settings, Quick Headphones Connection, Preferred Dynamic Range, App Shortcut Customization, and Call Notifications. Meta Rolls out Verified Account Service in India for Rs 699 Per Month; Web Version Soon.

How To Use Android 14 for TV Beta

You can test the Android TV 14 Beta by downloading an emulator of the preview using Android Studio. However, it is not possible to install the Android TV 14 preview on a Chromecast.

