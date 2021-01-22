Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its new Mi watch Lite in the Indian market. As per a new report, the upcoming watch has received the BIS certification. The device made its international debut last month and now it seems that it could be launched in India soon. Mi Watch Lite is expected to be a re-branded version of the Redmi Watch, as per a tipster, Mi Watch Lite has been listed on BIS certification with model number REDMIWT02, the certification does not reveal any other details, it suggests that the company might be launching the upcoming watch soon. Redmi K40 Series Likely to Come With Snapdragon 888 Chipset: Report.

Mi Watch Lite (Photo Credits: Redmi China)

In terms of specifications, Mi Watch Lite is likely to feature a 1.4-inch square LCD display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels. It is expected to come with 11 sports modes including cricket, open water swimming, indoor cycling, walking & more. The device could be 5ATM water-resistant i.e. it can work in up to 50 metres of water and likely to be fuelled by a 230mAh battery that could take two hours to completely get charged.

Mi Watch Lite (Photo Credits: Redmi China)

Other features include heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and offers guided breathing exercises as well. Mi Watch Lite could get a battery life of up to nine days in a typical usage scenario and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS mode. The upcoming watch is likely to get notifications for calls, messages, music controls and weather support. Coming to the pricing, Mi Watch Lite could be priced somewhere around Rs 3.400.

