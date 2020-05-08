Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 & Surface Earbuds Launched

Microsoft's New Surface Lineup (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco: Microsoft on Thursday launched its latest Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds in select markets that will roll out to the rest of the markets in coming months.

Surface Go 2 starts at $399, Surface Book 3 will be available at $1599, Surface Headphones 2 are priced at $249 and Surface Earbuds will cost $199. Microsoft Announces $100,000 Bug Bounty Programme; Challenges Hackers to Break the Security of Its Custom Linux OS.

All these products will be available starting May 12, said the company.

Surface Go 2 offers a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and a model with up to 64 per cent faster performance than the original, with 8th Generation Intel Core M options for the first time.

Paired with Surface Pen, Surface Go 2 aims to allow distance learners and remote workers to stay digital. Surface Book 3 features 13-inch or 15-inch high-DPI PixelSense Display. It is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors and choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs.

It comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD the company have ever shipped. Microsoft Outlook Gets ‘Ignore Conversation’ Feature for iPhones & iPads.

For people who love to game, Surface Book 3 15-inch has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second. Surface Headphones 2 comes with 13 levels of ambient noise control with up to 20 hours of clear sound. Surface Earbuds features intuitive touch controls so that one can start a phone call or change the song without taking out phone.

The company also launched Surface Dock 2 which aims to expand workspace with a simple magnetic click and delivers faster charging and a new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub. Surface Dock 2 is priced at $259.99 and the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub is priced at $99.