Motorola India will officially launch the Moto G22 smartphone on April 8, 2022. The company has teased the handset on its official Twitter account with a 'Coming Soon' message. The teaser reveals the name Moto G22. Moto G22 has also been teased on Flipkart, revealing its key specifications. According to the Flipkart teaser, the device will be offered in blue and black colours. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Moto G22 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For optics, the device will feature a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support and will run on Android 12 OS. Apart from this nothing more is known. Motorola will announce the official pricing on April 8, 2022.

