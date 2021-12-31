The year 2022 is almost here, and we all cannot wait to welcome it. We all bid goodbye to the past year on the evening of December 31 by doing a countdown. Google, the tech giant, has also set up an animated doodle to say goodbye to the year 2021. The doodle showcases an animated candy at the centre with 2021 written on it. The candy pops in and out along with colourful balloons and party decorations. 'New Normal' Most Used Phrase in 2021, Reveals Google.

New Year’s Eve 2021 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

By clicking on the candy doodle, you will be re-directed to search results of 'New Year's Eve 2021', where you will be welcomed with a burst of confetti. In addition to this, it also shows a message 'That's a wrap for 2021- Happy New Year's Eve'.

How is it already time to put out the New Year #GoogleDoodle? pic.twitter.com/nRzESKFjG5 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 31, 2021

Towards the right side of the page, there is an animated cone provided. On clicking it, confetti splashes across search results with a sound. Amid rising cases of Omicron, new year celebrations have been restricted and people are advised to not join gatherings. We hope Google's candy doodle and confetti animation might bring some joy among citizens.

