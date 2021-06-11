Nokia, the Finnish phone maker officially launched its C20 Plus smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is introduced as an upgraded version of the Nokia C20 phone which was unveiled in April 2021. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in the country and will go on sale on June 16, 2021. The device is priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,000) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model. Nokia C20 Plus To Be Launched in China on June 11, 2021.

Nokia C20 Plus (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia C20 Plus gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Under the hood, the device comes powered by an unisoc paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Nokia C20 Plus flaunts a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Nokia C20 Plus (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The phone is fuelled by a 4,950mAh battery with a 10W charging facility. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor and an accelerometer.

