Not Just Google 3D Animals, Bolo App to YouTube's DIY #WithMe, These Google Apps Features Can Help Keep Your Kids Stay Active at Home

Google apps for kids (Photo Credits: Twitter and YouTube)

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced a lockdown on people everywhere including India. The only possible way now to flatten the curve and be safe is to stay in. While the elders are still working from home and have household chores to do, it is the kids who are bound to get more bored with sitting at home all days. Search engine Google has come to the rescue by giving some features that will keep the children engaged. The Google 3D animals, a feature which gives an ability to view animals in your own space is a big hit right now. The feature gives excellent company of wild animals like lion, tiger, wolf to even pets like cats and dogs. From DIY videos to story reading applications, Google has tweeted a few more features which can be used by parents for their kids during this quarantine and social distancing.

Google India tweeted a few options on how parents can keep their kids engaged in this quarantine period. They suggested the Bolo App which has an entire collection of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, the popular children comic books. Another option is the field trip via their art and culture website. It lets one take a virtual tour through museums and art galleries. On Google's Art and Culture, one can learn about different cultures, arts and paintings, along with detailed information about some tourists spots. One more option to keep children entertained is by involving them in 'Do It Yourself' crafts. The YouTube channel DIY #WithMe has many videos on how to make different craft items. Google 3D Animals View Not Working? Here’s List of Smartphones That Will Show Panda, Tiger, Lione, Shark, Penguin in Your Space.

Check Google India's Tweets on How to Keep Kids Active and Learning:

Turn a new page. Learn hygiene tips with Chhota Bheem on the Bolo app and read the entire collection of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle. Download app here 📱: https://t.co/gzUQ90w8Tv Comics here 📖: https://t.co/wgwmEhWn4z / https://t.co/Cse4BGDblf pic.twitter.com/qxOhSS1drM — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 30, 2020

Field Trips

A day out can happen inside too. Learn more: https://t.co/cstQG9eRA8 pic.twitter.com/kNV4Va5yxj — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 30, 2020

DIY Classroom

They don’t call it HOMEwork for nothing. Learn more: https://t.co/USH5wVJ0ih pic.twitter.com/F7Y9EqRB5o — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 30, 2020

Kids these days are anyway used to scrolling through smartphones and are attracted by videos. So these features can be utilised very well to keep them active as well as entertained through this period. Instead of letting them play games online or just watch cartoons, these apps by Google ensure they will also read or learn something interesting.