Cupertino, June 3: The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the most feature-packed and powerful smartphone out of the iPhone 17 series set to launch around September 2025. Apple anticipates introducing the new iPhone 17 lineup with significant design changes. Ahead of the launch, Apple is expected to introduce major changes to the software, i.e. iOS 19. However, rumours say that Apple will likely announce iOS 26, which will show massive improvements in the design and overall feel of the operating system.

The iPhone 17 series will include the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air (slimmest model) and iPhone 17 (base model). However, not all the devices will get the latest A19 and A19 Pro chipsets. According to the rumours, Apple would keep the same A18 chipset in its base model, offer the A19 chipset in the Air model and A19 Pro chipsets in the Pro and Pro Max models. HONOR 200 5G Price Slashed in India, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3-Powered Smartphone Available at Discounted Rate on Amazon; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max - Everything to Know About Apple's Most Premium Smartphone

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro models will be different from the standard variant and Air variant, according to the reports. It is expected that Apple could launch the top-end models with rectangular-shaped modules with round edges on the rear side. The rectangularly-shaped camera placement would reportedly remain the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple will reportedly introduce the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch large ProMotion 120Hz display. Reports said that the smartphone would have improved battery efficiency, offering users more hours of usage. In terms of cameras, the company is expected to add 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto cameras on the rear. On the front, it will have a 24MP selfie shooter. It will run on the A19 Pro processor, which is expected to be more optimised and efficient compared to the A18 Pro series. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max price in the global market is expected to be affected by the ongoing tariffs war and trade negotiations between the countries. Amid this, the reports hinted that the price of the smartphone could be around INR 1,64,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).