New Delhi, October 15: Nothing is reportedly working on a new addition to its Phone 3 series, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. The Phone 3a Lite is said to be a budget-friendly version of the standard Phone 3a model. As per reports, the smartphone price might be positioned below the Phone 3a to offer its potential customers an affordable option in the Nothing smartphone lineup.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been rumoured since July, and new information has now surfaced, revealing more details about the smartphone before its launch. As per a report of Hindustan Times, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is likely to launch later this year. Google Cloud Partners With A R Rahman’s Secret Mountain Virtual Band To Enhance Music Production With AI Technology (Watch Video).

‘Nothing Phone 3a Lite Listed on BIS Certification’

A new Nothing Phone has listed on BIS 🇮🇳 Certification ✅ This is Nothing Phone 3a lite model number : A001T ✅ Will be very similar to CMF Phone 2 Pro ✅ Nothing Phone 3a lite support 33W charging (11V/3A) ✅ Likely to be placed between CMF Phone 2 Pro & Nothing Phone 3a pic.twitter.com/gRYk6eEOJN — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 15, 2025

As per a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), Nothing Phone 3a Lite is listed on BIS Certification and could be placed between CMF Phone 2 Pro and Nothing Phone 3a. Besides the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, reports suggest that the company is also preparing to introduce the Phone 4a series models. Nothing is expected to further expand its A-series lineup next year with more models in development. It indicates the brand’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the mid-range smartphone market by offering a wider range of devices across different price points. iQOO 15 Launch on October 20 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in China; Expected Specifications, Features, Price and India, Here’s Everything To Know.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price and Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to come with a single storage option in India. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to arrive in two colour options, which is said to be black and white. However, the company may consider adding more colour choices and storage variants for global markets. The upcoming device is also expected to feature 33W charging support. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India may be around INR 20,000.

